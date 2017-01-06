DPC for RIMS regular Director on Jan 13

IMPHAL, Jan 5: DPC for appointment of a new regular Director of RIMS will be held on January 13, informed a well placed source. The applicants for the post of RIMS Director include seven senior doctors of RIMS. Notably, the post of regular Director has been lying vacant at RIMS after Prof S Sekharjit was relieved of the duty of Director on August 25, 2014 after taking charge of RIMS Director on September 14, 2010.

A special committee constituted by competent authority conducted a preliminary enquiry against Prof S Sekharjit who was also facing CBI investigation over graft charges. The special committee conducted a preliminary enquiry into several complaints filed against Prof S Sekharjit.

The complaints pertained to inordinate delay in issuing Medical Superintendent Dr M Amuba’s appointment order, alleged wrong doings during appointment of nurses, alleged discrepancies committed in the recruitment process of lecturers and tutors, appointment of Dr N Damayanti, wife of Prof Sekharjit as the Principal of RIMS Nursing College, alleged wrongdoings committed during appointment of LDCs and removal of 15 senior Professors by Dr Sekharjit in his effort to give the post of Head of Department, Anatomy to his wife Dr Damayanti.

Since the preliminary enquiry, RIMS was being looked after by in-charge Directors one after another without any regular Director thereby severely affecting the institute’s development works and administration. Against infrastructure development funds sanctioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, construction of new OPD block remained suspended after it was completed by 50 per cent. Out of five hostels constructed, only one has been completed.

Likewise, construction of residential quarters for doctors, Gynaecology block and Forensic Science block are yet to be completed. The main building of the hospital has worn out severely. As repairing would not be very helpful, it requires new construction, informed the source. There is a need to formulate a master plan for RIMS drainage system. All these works would take at least five years which means RIMS should have a regular Director who would remain in office for the full term of five years.

Sources informed that the Ministry has been examining minutely to appoint the most competent candidate to the post of RIMS regular Director.

Source: The Sangai Express