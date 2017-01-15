Five professional bouts planned on January 29 Sarita to star in first bout

IMPHAL, Jan 14: For the first time in the history of boxing in Manipur, Laishram Sarita and 10 other boxers, including National and international figures, will take part in five professional bouts at Khuman Lampak Indoor stadium on January 29. Sarita will take part in the first bout followed by the others.

Speaking to media persons at Classic Hotel today, Impact TV chief Editor Y Rupachandra said that the professional bouts were planned after the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) approved Laishram Sarita as a professional boxer.

The first professional bout is being supported by the Editors’ Guild, Manipur (EGM) and promoted by Impact TV. Sarita will become the sole professional boxer not only from the State but also from the whole North East. Sarita’s first professional bout is being organised by the Indian Boxing Council and the Sports Solution.

BFI Vice President and Manipur Amateur Boxing Association secretary Khoibi Salam, who was also present at the press meet, said that many boxers have turned professionals after obtaining due permission from the BFI and Sarita is one of them.

As per a new regulation of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA), professional boxers are no longer prohibited from returning to the amateur category at the State, National and International levels.

As such, Sarita’s entry in the professional ring would help advance her glittering career and enrich her experience, Khoibi Salam said. Thoiba Chongtham who spoke on behalf of Laishram Sarita informed that Sarita has been undergoing vigorous training at Rohtak. Her five year old dream of turning into a professional boxer has been finally fulfilled.

Moreover, Sarita has set a target of representing India in International professional boxing competitions in 2018. Thoiba also conveyed gratitude to the State Home Department for their enthusiastic support to Sarita’s ambition of turning professional. EGM president A Mobi highlighted the importance of professional boxing in popularising the sport of boxing and making it economically more lucrative.

Laishram Sarita will face Hungary’s Z Sofia Bedo in her first professional bout on January 29 at Khuman Lampak. This would be followed by four more bouts between Som Bahadur Pun (India) vs Manop Siththiem (Thailand), Pinki Jangra (India) vs Claudia Ferenczi (Slovakia), Vipin Kumar (India) vs Mubarak Seguya (Uganda) and Siddharth Varma (India) vs Jaganathan (India) (National Title).

Source: The Sangai Express