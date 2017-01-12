Gaidon, Stephen rearrested

‘I was given third degree electric shock on December 28 in the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) at Kangla’, United Naga Council president Gaidon Kamei before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East, A Noutuneshori at Lamphel court.

He further prayed for medical attention at the earliest, praying that the court directs the concerned police station for adequate medical treatment for every 48 hours and for adequate breakfast and food while they are in police custody.

Gaidon Kamei and UNC publicity and information secretary, Shangkhil Stephen were produced before the CJM, Imphal East today.

They were arrested by the Tabubi Police Station under FIR No 05(11) 2016 TBI PS, U/S 147/148/124-A/120-B/506/153-A IPC.

A prayer made by the defense counsel, Lt N Mahendra for granting bail was rejected and both the UNC leaders are remanded into judicial custody till January 25.

Further, prayer for formal arrest of the two accused from Nungba police station came up under FIR no 48(11) 2016 Nungba police station slapping U/S 435/124-A/120-B/153-A/506 IPC.

The court allowed detaining of the two accused under Nungba Police Station for seven days till January 17.

Gaidon Kamei further said that he has already written letters to concerned Naga leaders to review the situation of the state in the wake of the economic blockade imposed by them. He said that the letters were written in the presence of Goodwill Mission representatives in police custody at Imphal Police Station.

Family members and friends were seen waiting for the appearance of Gaidon Kamei and Shangkhil Stephen at Lamphel court complex.

As soon as the two were drove in front of court house, their friends greeted them.

After the hearing, the court allowed family members to meet them for a couple of minutes while the two were in the dock.

