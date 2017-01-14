Help at Hand for Women in Distress- Control Arms Foundation of India Launched a Women Support Centre in Delhi

New Delhi, 14 January 2017- Control Arms Foundation of India along with Multiple Action Research Group and Manipur Women Gun Survivors Network inaugurated its Delhi Women Support Centre on 14th January 2017 in Safdarjung Enclave of South Delhi. The aim of this Women Support Centre is to provide relief, rehabilitation and legal assistance to survivors of racial & sexual violence. This support centre will also act as a place for regular interaction, discussion on women rights, human rights, livelihood options, government schemes, and most importantly provide psychological support and handholding for legal assistance to individual women victim of sexual violence and racial discrimination. The centre assumes functions as an intermediary between authorities and communities.

Control Arms Foundation of India is fully committed to the realisation of gender equality as there is no sustainable development and peace without addressing the needs of the women and fulfilling their human rights, said Ms Binalakshmi Nepram, General Secretary, Control Arms Foundation India. The centre will have trained woman counsellors, including a psychiatric and a legal expert and this centre will provide immediate support to the victim of sexual violence and racial discrimination, she further added.

Control Arms Foundation of India has been working in the field of addressing gender based violence and especially sexual violence in conflict areas for the past 5 years. In our pursuit for empowering lives of vulnerable women is to provide them immediate support in the form of a support home at the time of distress. In this regard Control Arms Foundation of India has opened several support centers for women in the States of Tripura, Manipur, Assam and now in New Delhi.

The number of rape cases registered in Delhi rose 284% from 572 cases in 2011 to 2,199 in 2015. Delhi reported the highest rate of rapes in 2015 – 23.7 per 1, 00,000 population. Conviction rate of people accused of crime against women in the country stood at a dismal 21.7 per cent last year and 35 per cent in Delhi, often dubbed as the rape capital. Crimes against people from North-East living in the national capital have increased by around 270 per cent in two years. Of the total number of cases registered in 2015, there were eight cases of murder and two of attempt to murder, 14 of rape, 16 of molestation and as many as 21 cases related to obscenity and stalking.

