Heptulla bats for solar, renewable energy

IMPHAL, Jan 16: Stressing on the need for using more solar energy and other renewable energy in order to conserve petroleum products which are depletable, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla asserted that economy of a country is much related to consumption of petroleum products.

She was addressing the inaugural function of “Saksham 2017”, a month long observance being held on the theme “Conservation of Fuel is Responsibility of One and All in Society” at the Imperial Hall, Classic Grande today.

The obervance is being organised by Public Sector Oil and Gas Companies in the State in association with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. Speaking as chief guest, Najma Heptulla said that consumption of petroleum products has increased sharply with the changing times.

One must not forget that renewal of petroleum products takes millions of years, she noted.

The Governor said that the present generation is not using natural resources wisely which in turn will have adverse effect on the future generations.

Since the quantity of petroleum products produced in India is inadequate for its people, the remaining required quantity is imported from outside the country incurring huge amount of money, she added. Stating that high consumption of petroleum products also affects natural environment besides posing health hazard, Dr Heptulla maintained that it is time to give emphasis on using more solar and other renewable energy which are non-depletable forms of energy.

During the inaugural function, the Governor administered pledge to the participants including students to conserve petroleum products, endeavour to educate young people about wasteful use of the products and use cleaner fuel for environment protection. She also flagged off a walk rally attended by students. The rally passed through ISBT and ended at the venue of the inaugural function.

The month long Saksham 2017 observance will have events like Saksham Asian Cycling Championship, Saksham Driving Contest, Walkathon at petrol/LPG outlets, Saksham Quiz Competition, District Level Conservation Concert and Bicycle Day. Chief Secretary O Nabakishore and State Level Coordinator of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), SI Singh were also present at the occasion.

Source: The Sangai Express