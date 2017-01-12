Irom Roger culpable homicide case Penalty hearing on Jan 20

IMPHAL, Jan 11: After Nongthombam Ajay s/o former Minister N Biren was convicted for the death of Irom Roger on January 6, Imphal West Session Judge Maibam Manojkumar today fixed January 20 for the next sentence hearing.

While the Court was supposed to declare the quantum of punishment to be awarded to the convict today, the convict filed an application to the Court pleading to release him on probation on the ground of good conduct under Section 5 of the Probation of Offenders Act. From morning, a large number of police personnel including women police personnel were deployed at Cheirap Court complex in view of the sensitivity of the case and the open confrontation between the victim’s party and the convict’s party on January 6. Convicted N Ajay was brought to the Court amidst tight security from Sajiwa Central Jail.

During the sentence hearing, the convict filed an application before the Court praying to release him on probation on the ground of good conduct under Section 4 of the Probation of Offenders Act (read with Section 360 CrPC).

After hearing both the defence counsel and the CBI, the Court opined that it would be proper to call a report from the Probation Officer concerned for due consideration during the sentence hearing.

The Court then directed the Imphal West Probation Officer to submit a detailed report on Nongthombam Ajay s/o N Biren of Luwangshangbam Mamang Leikai on or before January 20.

Later, the Court fixed January 20 for the next sentence hearing while asking the Sajiwa Jail authority to produce Ajay before the Court on the same day.

Notably, the Court, on January 6, convicted N Ajay of killing Irom Roger of Wangkhei along Tiddim Road at Ghari during Holi festival in 2011.

Source: The Sangai Express