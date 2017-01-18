Judgement on Tulihal drug case deferred

The NDPS special court has once again deferred the announcement of judgment in the infamous Tulihal Airport drug case allegedly involving the state Chief Minister’ nephew Okram Henry.

The judgment has been kept on reserve by the court since the end of the 2016.

The defense counsel once again challenging the charges of the CBI against his client, questioned why the CBI had failed to frame chargesheet against a handful of persons who allegedly also made telephone calls to the then Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) with regards to the multi crore drug case.

The CBI charges that during investigation that a witness who is a member of the SIU, who had gone to Imphal Airport on January 11, 2013 had received one phone call from Henry Singh at the airport informing the SIU member that the drugs which was being seized by SIU was his and asked them (SIU) to leave the drugs alone.

Based on the telephonic evidence, which was also confirmed by several witnesses of the case including the man leading the SIU, charge sheet was framed against Henry.

The defense counsel of Okram Henry, during the earlier hearings also strongly reacted on the failure of the CBI to the make a mention of the phone number from which Okram Henry allegedly made the call to the SIU team at the airport during the time of the seizure of the drugs.

The defence counsel further challenged the authenticity of the phone number, based on which his client was linked to the drugs seizure case, claimed that it was not sufficient evidence enough to frame charges against Okram Henry.

After hearing both the counsels, the special court of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) fixed February 6 for further hearing of the charge consideration.

Source: Imphal Free Press