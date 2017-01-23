List of BJP candidates for ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly 2017 of Manipur state finalised by BJP CEC

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party met dated 19.01.2017 under the Presidentship of Shri Amit Shah.

Meeting was attended by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs, Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance and other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

The Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly 2017 of Manipur.

MANIPUR LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY

Sl. AC No. AC Name Phase Name of Candidate 1. 2 Heingang Phase-1 Shri N. Biren Singh 2. 3 Khurai Phase-1 Shri L. Susindro Meitei 3. 5 Thongju Phase-1 Th. Biswajit Singh 4. 6 Keirao Phase-1 Shri L. Rameshwor Meetei 5. 7 Andro Phase-1 Dr. Nimaichand Luwang 6. 8 Lamlai Phase-1 Kh. Ibomcha Singh 7. 11 Sagolband Phase-1 Dr. Kh. Loken Singh 8. 12 Keisamthong Phase-1 Shri R.K. Shivachandra Singh 9. 14 Yaiskul Phase-1 Shri Th. Satyabrata Singh 10. 15 Wangkhei Phase-1 Yumkham Erabot Singh 11. 18 Konthoujam Phase-1 Dr. S. Ranjan Singh 12. 19 Patsoi Phase-1 Shri S. Premananda Sharma 13. 20 Langthabal Phase-1 Shri O. Joy Singh 14. 22 Wangoi Phase-1 Shri S. Joy Singh 15. 23 Mayang Imphal Phase-1 Shri K. Robindro Singh 16. 24 Nambol Phase-1 Shri Th. Chaoba Singh 17. 25 Oinam Phase-1 L. Radhakishor Singh 18. 27 Moirang Phase-1 Shri P. Sharatchandra Singh 19. 28 Thanga Phase-1 Shri M. Asnikumar Singh 20. 29 Kumbi Phase-1 Shri N. Mangi Singh 21. 30 Lilong Phase-2 Md. Anwar Hussain 22. 31 Thoubal Phase-2 L. Bashanta Singh (Bhim) 23. 32 Wangkhem Phase-2 Shri O. Haridas Singh 24. 33 Heirok Phase-2 Shri Th. Radheshyam Singh 25. 34 Wanging Tentha Phase-2 Shri M. Hemanta Singh 26. 35 Khangabok Phase-2 Shri Th. Jadumani Singh 27. 36 Wabgai Phase-2 Dr. U. Deben Singh 28. 38 Hiyanglam Phase-2 Dr. Y Radheshyam Singh 29. 39 Sugnoo Phase-2 Shri Y. Jiban Singh 30. 49 Tadubi (ST) Phase-2 Francis Ngajokpa 31. 52 Tamei (ST) Phase-2 Z Kikhonbou Newmai

(JAGAT PRAKASH NADDA)

Secretary, Central Election Committee

Source: www.bjp.org