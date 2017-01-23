List of BJP candidates for ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly 2017 of Manipur state finalised by BJP CEC

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party met dated 19.01.2017 under the Presidentship of Shri Amit Shah.
Meeting was attended by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs, Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance and other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.
The Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly 2017 of Manipur.
MANIPUR LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY
|Sl.
|AC No.
|AC Name
|Phase
|Name of Candidate
|1.
|2
|Heingang
|Phase-1
|Shri N. Biren Singh
|2.
|3
|Khurai
|Phase-1
|Shri L. Susindro Meitei
|3.
|5
|Thongju
|Phase-1
|Th. Biswajit Singh
|4.
|6
|Keirao
|Phase-1
|Shri L. Rameshwor Meetei
|5.
|7
|Andro
|Phase-1
|Dr. Nimaichand Luwang
|6.
|8
|Lamlai
|Phase-1
|Kh. Ibomcha Singh
|7.
|11
|Sagolband
|Phase-1
|Dr. Kh. Loken Singh
|8.
|12
|Keisamthong
|Phase-1
|Shri R.K. Shivachandra Singh
|9.
|14
|Yaiskul
|Phase-1
|Shri Th. Satyabrata Singh
|10.
|15
|Wangkhei
|Phase-1
|Yumkham Erabot Singh
|11.
|18
|Konthoujam
|Phase-1
|Dr. S. Ranjan Singh
|12.
|19
|Patsoi
|Phase-1
|Shri S. Premananda Sharma
|13.
|20
|Langthabal
|Phase-1
|Shri O. Joy Singh
|14.
|22
|Wangoi
|Phase-1
|Shri S. Joy Singh
|15.
|23
|Mayang Imphal
|Phase-1
|Shri K. Robindro Singh
|16.
|24
|Nambol
|Phase-1
|Shri Th. Chaoba Singh
|17.
|25
|Oinam
|Phase-1
|L. Radhakishor Singh
|18.
|27
|Moirang
|Phase-1
|Shri P. Sharatchandra Singh
|19.
|28
|Thanga
|Phase-1
|Shri M. Asnikumar Singh
|20.
|29
|Kumbi
|Phase-1
|Shri N. Mangi Singh
|21.
|30
|Lilong
|Phase-2
|Md. Anwar Hussain
|22.
|31
|Thoubal
|Phase-2
|L. Bashanta Singh (Bhim)
|23.
|32
|Wangkhem
|Phase-2
|Shri O. Haridas Singh
|24.
|33
|Heirok
|Phase-2
|Shri Th. Radheshyam Singh
|25.
|34
|Wanging Tentha
|Phase-2
|Shri M. Hemanta Singh
|26.
|35
|Khangabok
|Phase-2
|Shri Th. Jadumani Singh
|27.
|36
|Wabgai
|Phase-2
|Dr. U. Deben Singh
|28.
|38
|Hiyanglam
|Phase-2
|Dr. Y Radheshyam Singh
|29.
|39
|Sugnoo
|Phase-2
|Shri Y. Jiban Singh
|30.
|49
|Tadubi (ST)
|Phase-2
|Francis Ngajokpa
|31.
|52
|Tamei (ST)
|Phase-2
|Z Kikhonbou Newmai
(JAGAT PRAKASH NADDA)
Secretary, Central Election Committee
Source: www.bjp.org