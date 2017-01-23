List of BJP candidates for ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly 2017 of Manipur state finalised by BJP CEC

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party met dated 19.01.2017 under the Presidentship of Shri Amit Shah.

Meeting was attended by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs, Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance and other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

The Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly 2017 of Manipur.

MANIPUR LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY

Sl. AC No. AC Name Phase Name of Candidate
1. 2 Heingang Phase-1 Shri N. Biren Singh
2. 3 Khurai Phase-1 Shri L. Susindro Meitei
3. 5 Thongju Phase-1 Th. Biswajit Singh
4. 6 Keirao Phase-1 Shri L. Rameshwor Meetei
5. 7 Andro Phase-1 Dr. Nimaichand Luwang
6. 8 Lamlai Phase-1 Kh. Ibomcha Singh
7. 11 Sagolband Phase-1 Dr. Kh. Loken Singh
8. 12 Keisamthong Phase-1 Shri R.K. Shivachandra Singh
9. 14 Yaiskul Phase-1 Shri Th. Satyabrata Singh
10. 15 Wangkhei Phase-1 Yumkham Erabot Singh
11. 18 Konthoujam Phase-1 Dr. S. Ranjan Singh
12. 19 Patsoi Phase-1 Shri S. Premananda Sharma
13. 20 Langthabal Phase-1 Shri O. Joy Singh
14. 22 Wangoi Phase-1 Shri S. Joy Singh
15. 23 Mayang Imphal Phase-1 Shri K. Robindro Singh
16. 24 Nambol Phase-1 Shri Th. Chaoba Singh
17. 25 Oinam Phase-1 L. Radhakishor Singh
18. 27 Moirang Phase-1 Shri P. Sharatchandra Singh
19. 28 Thanga Phase-1 Shri M. Asnikumar Singh
20. 29 Kumbi Phase-1 Shri N. Mangi Singh
21. 30 Lilong Phase-2 Md. Anwar Hussain
22. 31 Thoubal Phase-2 L. Bashanta Singh (Bhim)
23. 32 Wangkhem Phase-2 Shri O. Haridas Singh
24. 33 Heirok Phase-2 Shri Th. Radheshyam Singh
25. 34 Wanging Tentha Phase-2 Shri M. Hemanta Singh
26. 35 Khangabok Phase-2 Shri Th. Jadumani Singh
27. 36 Wabgai Phase-2 Dr. U. Deben Singh
28. 38 Hiyanglam Phase-2 Dr. Y Radheshyam Singh
29. 39 Sugnoo Phase-2 Shri Y. Jiban Singh
30. 49 Tadubi (ST) Phase-2 Francis Ngajokpa
31. 52 Tamei (ST) Phase-2 Z Kikhonbou Newmai

(JAGAT PRAKASH NADDA)
Secretary, Central Election Committee

Source: www.bjp.org

