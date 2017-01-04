Live: Assembly Election Dates For Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Announced

New Delhi: The Election Commission today announced the dates and phases of elections for 5 states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. Assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh were held in 7 phases in 2012. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi made the announcements.

Here are the announcements made by the Election Commission on assembly election dates and phases:

Assemblies expiring on: Goa 18 March, Manipur 18 March, Punjab 18 March, Uttarakhand 26 March, and Uttar Pradesh 27 March.

Number of constituencies: 619/690 – 133 reserved for Scheduled Castes, 23 for Scheduled Tribes.

Millions of errors, multiple entries have been removed from the electoral rolls.

Revised electoral rolls published on: Goa – January 5, Manipur – January 12, Punjab – January 5, Uttarakhand – January 10, and Uttar Pradesh – January 12.

The Election Commission will distribute photo voters slip to all voters. These have been improved.

Colourful voter guide will be distributed to all families. This will have details of polling stations, date and time of polling, ID docs that can be used, etc.

1.85 Lakh polling stations will be covered. This has increased by 15 per cent.

There are over 16 crore voters in the 5 states.

For secrecy, height of the voting compartment has been raised to 30 inches.

Electronic Voter Machines or EVMs will be used in all states.

As you know there is a symbol provided at bottom of EVM for ‘None Of The Above’ or NOTA.

In certain constituencies there will be Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT.

The number of constituencies with VVPAT will be increased.

Election Commission is joining the rank of global leaders in the area of electronic transmission of votes. This is a historic (first) step.

Electronic transmission of votes done keeping in mind defence personnel.

Postal votes will be transmitted one-way in certain constituencies.

Candidates will be required to file a no demand certificate.

The rules have also been changed. Candidates will have to fix a photograph on nomination paper. They will have to declare that they are citizens of India, not sought foreign citizenship.

The model code of conduct comes into immediate effect.

The Election Commission is determined to ensure strict compliance.

In the last 72 hours there are reports of malpractices, so new SOP has been introduced.

The Election Commission is discouraging parties from using any environmentally hazardous materials for publicity. We also discourage the use of loudspeakers.

We will conduct elections in free and fair manner.

GOA

Notification – January 11, 2017

Number of Constituencies – 40

Last date of nominations – January 18, 2017

Scrutiny of nominations – January 19, 2017

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – January 21, 2017.

Elections will be held on February 04, 2017 – In single phase.

PUNJAB

Notification – January 11, 2017

Number of Constituencies – 117

Last date of nominations – January 18, 2017

Scrutiny of nominations – January 19, 2017

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – January 21, 2017.

Elections will be held on February 04, 2017 – In single phase.

UTTARAKHAND

Notification – January 20, 2017

Last date of nominations – January 27, 2017

Scrutiny of nominations – January 28, 2017

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – January 30, 2017.

Elections will be held on February 15, 2017 – In single phase.

MANIPUR

Notification – February 08, 2017 (1st Phase), February 11, 2017 (2nd Phase)

Last date of nominations – February 15, 2017 (1st Phase), February 18, 2017 (2nd Phase)

Scrutiny of nominations – February 16, 2017 (1st Phase), February 28, 2017 (2nd Phase)

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – February 18, 2017 (1st Phase), March 02, 2017 (2nd Phase)

Elections will be held on – March 04, 2017 (1st Phase), March 08, 2017 (2nd Phase)

UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh has 403 constituencies and elections will take place in 7 phases

PHASE 1: 73 Constituencies

Notification – January 17, 2017

Last date of nominations – January 24, 2017

Scrutiny of nominations – January 25, 2017

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – January 27, 2017

Elections will be held on February 11, 2017

PHASE 2: 67 Constituencies – 11 Districts

Notification – January 20, 2017

Last date of nominations – January 27, 2017

Scrutiny of nominations – January 28, 2017

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – January 30, 2017

Elections will be held on February 15, 2017

PHASE 3: 69 Constituencies – 12 Districts

Notification – January 24, 2017

Last date of nominations – January 31, 2017

Scrutiny of nominations – February 02, 2017

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – February 04, 2017

Elections will be held on February 19, 2017

PHASE 4: 53 Constituencies – 12 Districts

Notification – January 30, 2017

Last date of nominations – February 06, 2017

Scrutiny of nominations – February 07, 2017

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – February 09, 2017

Elections will be held on February 23, 2017

PHASE 5: 52 Constituencies – 11 Districts

Notification – February 02, 2017

Last date of nominations – February 09, 2017

Scrutiny of nominations – February 11, 2017

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – February 13, 2017

Elections will be held on February 27, 2017

PHASE 6: 49 Constituencies – 7 Districts

Notification – February 08, 2017

Last date of nominations – February 15, 2017

Scrutiny of nominations – February 16, 2017

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – February 18, 2017

Elections will be held on March 04, 2017

Source: NDTV

Recorded Video (www.ceomanipur.nic.in)