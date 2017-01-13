Manipur Blockade: 1 killed, 3 hurt in gun attack at Noney on goods trucks convoy coming from Jiribam towards Imphal

1 of 4

IMPHAL, Jan 12: At least one civilian was killed while three others including a truck driver were injured when suspected NSCN (IM) cadres attacked a loaded truck at Lukhambi village along Imphal-Jiribam road under Noney police station today at around 4.20 pm.

The truck carrying essential items was coming from Jiribam towards Imphal with security escort.

According to reliable sources, heavily armed men suspected to be NSCN (IM) cadres opened indiscriminate firing on the security convoy of State police and CRPF personnel who were escorting loaded trucks numbering around 80.

The security team retaliated resulting in a heavy gunfight that lasted for more than 20 minutes.

One civilian coming on a Renault Duster car bearing registration number MN-04B-7428 was killed in the attack which also left three persons including a truck driver injured.

The deceased is believed to be one Dikhonang s/o Tajinang of Chengdai village, Tamenglong district.

He was hit by a bullet on his left chest and he died on the spot, sources said.

The three injured persons have been identified as Jacky Kamei (30) s/o Houthumang Kamei of Tamenglong HQ Medical Gate; Thuanilung Kamei (31) s/o Namchei Kamei of Taobam village, Tamenglong district and Nipen Kalita (24) s/o Gogen Kalita of Khatkhati, Assam.

Thuanilung Kamei works as a private teacher at Noney Part 3. They were taken to 8 Assam Rifles post on an ambulance for treatment. Later the injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Imphal. Condition of the driver is said to be critical.

One of the injured persons has been admitted to RIMS late in the evening today. The loaded vehicles proceeding towards Imphal were made to stop at a safer place due to the gunfight between the security personnel and suspected NSCN (IM) cadres. In the attack, an oil tanker was reportedly struck by a bullet, creating a hole leading to leakage of oil.

Soon after the attack, a reinforcement team of Imphal East commando rushed to the spot.

It is reported that the stranded trucks had starting moving towards under tight security escort at around 7 pm today.

Source: Sangai Express