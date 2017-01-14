Manipur Militant Arrested In Delhi Linked To Congress MLA

The Delhi Police has written to Manipur officials informing them about a link between a Congress MLA’s aide and the banned insurgent outfit Kangleipak Communist Party, Poirei Meiti (KCP, PM) chief Khoirom Ranjeet.

Ranjeet, who was arrested in Delhi on January 12, allegedly operated an extortion and kidnapping racket.

After Ranjeet’s interrogation, Delhi police informed their Manipur counterpart that he admitted to his connection with T. Shyam Kumar, the Congress MLA from the Andro constituency. Shyam Kumar’s associate Inobi was reportedly operating an extortion and kidnapping racket on the behalf of Khoirom Ranjit.

Ranjeet was allegedly financing the election campaigns of politicians through the money which he earned through extortion and kidnapping. Since September 2016, five restaurants and hospitals ‎have been attacked in Manipur. He was reported to be a suspect in eleven such cases.

Shyam Kumar was arrested earlier in 2006 by Delhi Police officials for his alleged connection with the banned outfit. He contested elections from the jail and was also appointed as the deputy speaker. He quit Trinamool Congress last year to join Congress along with four other MLAs.

Manipur is ruled by the Congress since 2002 and Okram Ibobi Singh is serving his third consecutive term as the Chief Minister.

Assembly elections in Manipur are scheduled for March 4 and 8.

News Source: Times Now

Video Source : Times of India