Manipur teens, in quest of American dream, end up at IGI airport

NEW DELHI: Two boys from Manipur, aged 15 and 12, who wanted to live the American dream, ended up at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) wondering how to get to the US without any documents.

The boys had filled their bag with around Rs 2 lakh in cash, which they had stolen from their grandmother’s house, and come to the capital.

Senior CISF officers said that the duo was noticed by Air India staff members wandering around the ticketing counter on Wednesday. After some time, when the AI staff approached the boys, they sought help in going to America without any documents.

“The boys were questioned and it was found that they had come to Delhi from Imphal without informing their parents. The surveillance staff verified their credentials by calling up their parents. The officers found some clothes, books and around Rs 2 lakh cash from their bag,” said a senior CISF officer.

Their parents had lodged a missing complaint in Imphal a few days ago after they were found absent from home. A relative of the two boys, who is a senior police officer in Manipur, is in touch with the security personnel.

Officers said that the exact reason why the boys left their house is yet to be ascertained.

“The boys were taking a very daring step. They were saved from falling into the wrong hands. They have been handed over to the police, who will take further action in coordination with Manipur Police,” the officer added.

