To

The Secretary

MPSC, Manipur

Sub: MCSCCE-2016

Dear Sir,

I would like to lay down some bare facts regarding the horrible functioning of MPSC , Manipur to which you are also a part. Sir, Manipur stands higher in Literacy rate which is above than the national average. However due to corrupt politicians and bad bureaucrats, we remain underdeveloped. The situation is made more worst with the compounding problems of unemployment. Nobody can deny the fact that every job in Manipur comes with a price tag. Even Candidates who fail in written test find their names in final merit list ?? In such situation , literate, efficient and capable minds go out of Manipur in search of better avenues and results in brain drain. To stop it, MPSC has been entrusted with the recruitment of best talents of Manipur to serve the State. But since its establishment, MPSC has been in news only for wrong reasons. In 2013, 2014 people breathe a sigh of relief during the regime of previous Chairman. But now, MPSC is again in news due to its sorry state of affairs. Corruption,Bribery and Nepotism has entangled MPSC.

Sir, in MCSCCE-2016 Mains examination, MPSC violated the instructions of extra paper. In almost PSC exams extra paper has been discontinued only to remove corruption and to stop manipulation. Why MPSC allowed candidates to use extra sheets, when its usage has already been stopped in the examination instructions? There is no accountability of extra sheets. Even some candidates have brought blank Extra answer sheets to their homes ?? in such situation, there are high chances of manipulation of answer sheets during evaluation process. Some answer sheets may be written at home and brought to Evaluation Centre . In Manipur everything is possible.

In General Studies Paper II, there were arithmetic questions which was out of Syllabus. Questions should be framed according to the syllabus. It cant be asked from everywere. One of the questions relating to pipes and cisterns was printed wrong. MPSC never came out with clarification on these questions. MPSC never clarified on the evaluation of these questions. In Telangana PSC exam, one question related to Data Interpretation was asked, which was out of syllabus. The matter reached Supreme Court. Finally Telangana PSC, ordered re-evaluation of General Studies Answer Sheets excluding the Statistics Questions. It seems that our Secretary is not aware of happenings in other Public Service Commissions.

Main issue is the evaluation process. What made you to evaluate the answer papers hastily ? If your mains answer sheets of UPSC exams were evaluated by MPSC evaluators, i bet that, you would not have become an IAS Officer ? Answer sheets should have been evaluated under CCTV surveillance. But in case of MPSC, answer sheets were evaluated at the residences of Examiners . Every line of answers should be read. But MPSC only glanced the answer sheets. Why the evaluators are paid ? To read carefully or to glance ? More than 80 answer sheets were evaluated on a single day by an Examiner. Such speedy evaluation happens nowhere except in Manipur. When 2 or more examiners were involved for a single subject, there should have been discussions before the evaluation process. How is the Question ? How much marks should be given ? But in case of MPSC, there were independent evaluation process resulting in marks given by different examiners.

Besides, some optional subjects were high scoring and some other less scoring. The rules and procedure of MPSC clearly states that Moderation shall be carried out for a level playing field amongst various Optional Subjects. It is also the norm of UPSC . But MPSC never did it. It is sheer negligence. There are high chances of multiple evaluation. An examiner might have evaluated more than one Optional Subject. But a proper enquiry by an independent committee will only verify it.

The Syllabus and Scheme of examination was outdated. UPSC and various State PSCs have changed their Scheme of examination. But MPSC is in mood to change. The Scrutiny of Answer Sheets was also not done. The Das Enquiry Commission of 1997 pointed out the same mistake. But MPSC is adamant.

MPSC is a constitutional body. It is an independent commission. MPSC should function under its Chairman and Members. The E Suraj v/s MPSC of 1997 clearly stated that Officials of MPSC should not interfere in its working. But the recent cases disclosed that Secretary and other Officials are involved in the Question Setting, Coding, Decoding,Evaluation process. There is no confidential in the Examination process. We can easily conclude that Members were not appointed since last 01 year because functions of MPSC can be easily carried out by its Officials.

In case of MCSCCE 2016, an independent enquiry committee was formed to look into the matter. But the members of enquiry committee and Officials of MPSC are on same side. The enquiry committee never looked into the whole examination process. The committee never scrutinised the Answer scripts properly. If that be the case then they should know the actual number of pages. I don’t know whose answer sheets they verified.The report of enquiry commission is being manipulated by Officials of MPSC in their favour.

With such blunders in the recruitment process, how can we believe in MPSC and its Officials? It is very clear that MPSC is working under the guidance of Politicians. The role of Secretary is only administrative work. But, you interfered in the functioning of MPSC thereby degrading its constitutional obligations. You even don’t dare to submit your mistakes. You are so adamant in manipulating the enquiry committee report. On moral ground, you should submit your letter and go out of MPSC until the Court Case is disposed off. When the case is finally settled in High Court or Supreme Court, i believe that, you will be reprimanded and never come back to MPSC.

Dear Sir, if you have really worked in good faith without any prejudice and bias in upholding the duties and functions of MPSC, then please re consider the whole examination process of MCSCCE-2016. If you committed mistakes, please accept it for a better Manipur. Present disputes have disheartened us. We have lost faith. When young minds and students lose faith then what can be the future of Manipur? Only Chaos!! We will surely help in dismantling MPSC. Its functions can be carried out by UPSC.

Sd/-

Yours,

Mohd Amir

Yairipok Bamonleikai

Thoubal Manipur

Dated: 18/01/17 795149

Copy to: Governor of Manipur