NIT Sikkim Recruitment 2017: Apply for Junior Research Fellow Posts

Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Sikkim has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow vacancies for the project titled “Metal catalysed formal diastereo- and enantioselective cycloaddition reactions of carbohydrate derived vinylcyclopropanes”. Eligible candidates may apply in prescribed application format on or before February 05, 2017. The age limit of the candidates should be less than 28 years as on January 01, 2017. While filling the applications, aspirants will be required to fill details of all examinations passed and degrees obtained commencing with the 10th standard / Matriculation. Aspirants are required to attach true copies of self-attested mark-sheets and certificates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates are required to posses M.Sc in Chemistry with minimum 55% marks or 6.0 CGPA from any recognized University and Preferably with specialization in Organic Chemistry & GATE/ CSIR – UGC NET Qualification with relevant experience. Candidates will be selected based on merit & interview. Eligible candidates are required to send their application in prescribed format by e mail to [email protected] applications are invited for the assignment in a purely time-bound research project undertaken in the Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology Sikkim under the PI, Dr. Taraknath Kundu.

Candidates will be short listed for the interview based on merit and will be informed via email. (Tentative date of interview will be between February 06th to February 11, 2017. Preference will be given to candidates with prior experience in synthetic organic chemistry. Candidates who are shortlisted for interview are required to appear in person with originals of degree certificates (one set of self-attested photocopy), and date of birth proof along with any other relevant information (like copies of publications, awards, recommendations etc.). Aspirants are required to note that no travelling or any other allowances is admissible for attending the interview.

