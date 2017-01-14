Non-indigenous Nagas filing nominations disturbing: CNTC

Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) has termed as “very disturbing” the alleged nominations filed for the ensuing urban local bodies (ULBs) elections by “some non-Nagaland Nagas from neighbouring states” and informed everyone to remain alert.

In a press release, media cell CNTC said this development came at a time when it was “greatly irked” over the 33% women reservation “imposed against the wishes of the people” and was demanding immediate postponement of the ULBs elections. CNTC further expressed its “great dismay” about how some non-indigenous Naga inhabitants from other states were taking undue advantage in the name of the women reservation.

CNTC has informed the public leaders like GBs/chairmen of various colonies and localities to be vigilant of such practices, which it said were detrimental to the Nagas of Nagaland. TALO react to Ao Senden ‘diktat’: Tuli Area Land Owners (TALO) raised strong objection to the Ao Senden diktat of excommunicating candidates for 30 years and described it as being in “total contravention of the Ao customary laws and practices and tantamount to infringement upon the jurisdiction and powers of the Ao Putu Menden.”

In a press note, the signatories– chairmen of Kangtsung village council, M. Mar Lemtur; Wameken village council, I. Wati Jamir; Merangkong village council, Imdangjungba and Tuli Town Ward Union, L. Akum Imsong said the leaders along with the intending candidates, during a joint meeting on January 13 reaffirmed the January 4 resolution to participate in the civic polls and also urged upon the state government to conduct the elections as per schedule.

A two-point resolution was also adopted at the meeting. The leaders reaffirmed the joint resolution of the land owners of Tuli area and Tuli town ward union “to participate in the forthcoming ULB election if the government conducts the said election in even a remote corner of Nagaland”.

CTC candidates clarify: Intending candidates for Changtongya Town Council (CTC) have issued a clarification, declaring that they were not forced by minister Nuklutoshi to file or withdraw their nomination papers. The candidates- Imlitemjen (PWD ward), Tiatemjen (NST and Sunrise-I ward), Supongmenla (Tsumokong ward), Martula (Longchara ward), Narola (church ward), Mayangnenla (Electrical ward) and Tinukumla (windy ward)- in a joint statement further stated that it was their collective decision to file nominations at Tuli ADC hq/alternative returning officer on January 9, 2017. However, they restrained from filing the nomination due to constant pressure from Changtongya and Akhoya village councils.

NPF Wka division: A day after Lotha Hoho issued a calling notice to all candidates, who have filed nominations in Wokha and Bhandari towns, the NPF Wokha division on Friday decided that NPF candidates for Wokha town council would not withdraw their nomination papers unless such an order comes from the Central NPF office. This was contained in a press statement issued by NPF Wokha division president Mhonthung Patton.

Source: Nagaland Post