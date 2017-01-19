NSCN(IM) blames Khumji attack which kills 1 and injures 3 on Manipur state forces

Sewmai News Network

DIMAPUR | Jan 18

The NSCN-IM has accused the Manipur government of committing heinous crimes to create misunderstanding among the people.

In a press release, the NSCN-IM said that the state security force at the behest of the Ibobi Singh led government have been indulging in ‘heinous crimes’ but heap the blame on NSCN-IM.

Unable to control the recent social unrest created due to illegitimate policy and to divert attention of the people, CM Ibobi Singh is now seeking deceptive ways and means to thwart the Nagas’ democratic voice of protest against his communal government, it said.

The statement squarely blames the killing of Dikhuanang Gonmei, s/o Tajinmang of Chaegdai village, a promising student and seriously injuring Jacky Kamei, (30) and Thuanilung Kamei of Taobam village and Nipen Kalita (24) on January 12 at Khumji village on state security forces.

It said that the January 12 incident got viral on social media networking site blaming the NSCN-IM without proper verification.

The NSCN-IM then claimed that the outfit after “painstaking investigation, taking into accounts from various sources, came to the conclusion that the crime was committed by the Manipur commandos”.

According to the NSCN-IM press release, the Manipur police commandos came on camouflage uniform speaking “indistinct accent” of Nagamese and indiscriminately firing upon the ill-fated innocent travellers to make believe as it was done by the NSCN-IM cadres.

It further sad that stretch of the length of national highway from Imphal to Jiribam was already “sanitised and strictly guarded by both the state and Indian armed forces where penetration of other forces is impossible”. To whitewash their crime after the shooting operation was carried out by the commandos themselves thereby projecting others of the incident, the Naga outfit added.

“It may also be recalled that similar incident happened on January 8 at Tengoupal area where a Kuki village chief and a church leader were kidnapped at the behest of Ibobi Singh by the valley based militants identifying themselves as Meitei undergrounds. but when dead bodies were brought nearby a Naga village they spoke in Nagamese whereby simply blame the NSCN-IM in various social media to create enmity and misunderstanding among the hill people,” the NSCN-IM pointed out.

NSCN-IM then said it strongly condemned the Manipur state government led by Ibobi Singh “for giving freehand to his henchmen commandos to commit heinous crime which has no place in a civilised society”.

Playing games at the cost of the lives of innocent civilians like slaughtering animals is unpardonable crime to be punished by all means, it added. “Till today no action has been taken against the culprits commandos by the state government. if such trend continues on the Nagas the NSCN will no longer tolerate but will defend our people and land with all available resources at our disposal,” it asserted.