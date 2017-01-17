Oil pump and tanker vandalised in Sekmai

Sekmai, Jan 17 : An oil(petrol) tanker and a petrol pump in Sekmai was vandalized by an angry mob today around 10 am, after the locals came to know that kerosene were being mixed to the tank. At present, there is indefinite economic blockade going on called by the United Naga Council on National Highways, which has sky rocketed the prices of all daily items. This blockade left the people living in the state in a harsh condition, thereby creating an issue of scarcity of petroleum products and most of the imported food items. At this very moment, they were trying to mix the kerosene to get some extra profit during this wee hours.

It’s reported that the angry mob also vandalised the petrol pump’s dispensing gun. They also broke the front windshield of the the tanker. Later the police came and controlled the mob.