Passenger carriers threaten to suspend service

IMPHAL, Jan 27: Passenger carriers of the State have threatened to suspend transport service and take all their vehicles inside Malom oil depot in case fuel are not made available to them by tomorrow morning.

Speaking to media persons at MG Avenue today, United Bus Owners’ Welfare Association general secretary B Dhanabir said that they strongly condemn the attack on a convoy of trucks by suspected NSCN-IM militants between Awangkhul and Irang on January 24 in which a driver and an assistant escaped by the whisker while a hole was made on an oil tanker leading to leakage of fuel.

ot allowing oil tankers unload fuel at oil pumps by tanker transporters/drivers union while the whole State has been reeling under acute shortage of fuel has been strongly condemned by all the people operating passenger carriers and other commercial vehicles. Not allowing oil tankers unload fuel at oil pumps amounted to supporting the UNC’s indefinite economic blockade indirectly, Dhanabir said.

He went on to allege that the IOC’s operation department has been supporting the UNC’s economic blockade thereby multiplying the people’s misery. In case fuel are not made available by 6 am tomorrow, all passenger carriers would take their vehicles inside IOC’s Malom depot.

The matter demands immediate attention of all authorities concerned, civil society organisations and student bodies, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express