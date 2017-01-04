PR rumour rife, remains rumour !

IMPHAL, Jan 3 : With Chief Minister O Ibobi and Congress MLAs rushing to Delhi today amid the ongoing economic blockade and the Assembly election at hand, rumour was rife today in Imphal that President’s Rule has been imposed in the State.

The rumour spread like wild fire, especially in the backdrop of the fact that the Union Home Ministry had written to the Election Commission of India on the situation in the State. The office of The Sangai Express was flooded with calls from readers and the public to inquire

whether President’s Rule has been imposed or not.

However there is no official report of the Centre imposing President’s Rule in the State. At the moment, Chief Electoral Officer, VK Dewangan and IGP L Kailun, who is the security nodal officer for the coming Assembly election, are presently in Delhi and they have submitted a written report to the Election Commission of India that all preparations for holding the Assembly election have been finalised.

Governor Najma Heptulla is also presently in Delhi, but she is there primarily to discuss developmental projects being taken up in the State, said sources.

Source: The Sangai Express