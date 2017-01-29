PRJA discusses issues with Governor

IMPHAL, Jan 28: Leaders of the newly floated political party People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), Irom Sharmila Chanu, Najima Bibi and James Mayengbam met Governor Dr Najma Heptulla at Raj Bhavan today.

Various issues concerning the State, including repeal of AFSPA, military camp inside Manipur University, women empowerment and leadership role of women in politics etc were discussed during the meeting.

Najima Bibi apprised the Governor about the persecution she has been going through in her home constituency of Wabagai since her announcement that she will be the first Muslim woman candidate for the forthcoming Assembly election to be held on March 4 and 8. Religious leaders in Santhel Mamang Leikai have publicly announced that Najima Bibi will be given no “Kabar”, or resting place in the village without reason.

People of the village are discouraged to even talk to her because of her political involvement. Upon asking the religious authorities to give a written reason why she has been persecuted, they have declined to either give any comment or any any written reason.

Najima Bibi believes that she has been deliberately sidelined by her opponents from her village because she is a woman. Najma Heptulla asked the PRJA leaders to submit a written statement to follow up, which Najima Bibi has agreed to do. Irom Sharmila urged the Governor to pressure the Central Government to repeal AFSPA.

The Governor has committed to follow up with the Iron Lady’s demand with the President, following a written statement from Irom Sharmila. After the meeting, PRJA held a press conference to apprise the media of the developments in addition to discussing other related issues. “40 percent of PRJA candidates and executive members are women. Women leadership is something that we aspire for”, said Irom Sharmila during the press conference, who herself will be contesting in the coming election from the Chief Minister’s Constituency, Thoubal. “We will expel any PRJA candidate distributing cash for vote and we urge the BJP and Congress to do the same. This is one of the best ways to curb corruption in Manipur”, said convenor of the party Erendro Leichombam who will be contesting in the election from Thangmeiband Constituency. Najima Bibi challenged the BJP and Congress to agree to an open public debate for all the candidates in all the constituencies.

Source : The Sangai Express