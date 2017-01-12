Rijiju blames Congress government in Manipur for economic blockade

Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that he blamed the Congress-led government for the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur, saying the maintenance of law and order is the “constitutional obligation” of the state government.

Rijiju, on the sidelines of a function organised by the BJP-led alliance government in Assam, also appealed to the Manipur government as well as the agitating United Naga Council (UNC) for joint efforts to call off the economic blockade to allow free and fair elections in the state.

On November 1, the UNC imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the Imphal-Dimapur (NH 2) and Imphal-Jiribam (NH 37) highways in protest against the Manipur government’s move to upgrade Sadar Hills and Jiribam to full-fledged districts by bifurcating the Naga-dominated areas.

The group claims the move hurts the interests of Nagas in the state and benefits other communities.

“I had visited Manipur two weeks ago and held a very positive meeting with chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. The Central government is ready to intervene and assist the state government in any matter but maintenance of law and order is the constitutional obligation of the state government,” said Rijiju.

“It is unfortunate that the blockades in Manipur are still on, causing problems to the common people. I also appeal to the UNC to sit for talks so that the problems and issues could be resolved for good,” he said.

“At the same time I also appeal to the state government not to aggravate the situation. Let us not think of taking political benefit out of a humanitarian crisis,” Rijiju appealed.

Source: Hindustan Times