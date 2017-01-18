Severe cold waves likely to continue

Manipur is enduring its worst Wakching month cold wave ever in recent times with the minimum temperature dipped below 6.2 degree celsius yesterday and a minimum temperature of 5 degree celsius has been forecasted for the next two days.

In view of the extreme weather the Manipur State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) has issued suggestive advisory of Do’s and Don’ts to the public to avoid cold wave related adverse impacts.

The MSDMA advisory has asked the public to remain indoors as much as possible, monitor media outlets for weather and emergency procedure, check on neighbours living alone specially the elderly, regular hot drinks, hats and mufflers to prevent heat loss etc.

It has also advised the public to visit doctors for signs of hypothermia, uncontrolled shivering, memory loss, disorientation and apparent exhaustion etc.

The IFP in today’s edition had published a report about the ensuing unprecedented cold wave in Manipur in a story headlined as “Coldest Wakching in 16 Years.” Based on authenticated data the report highlighted the setting in of an unusual cold wave in the state and was able to draw the attention of the department concerned.

The report seemingly created an impact on the concerned government department which in quick response issued suggestive advisory of Do’s and Don’ts to the public to avoid cold wave related adverse impacts. This can be viewed as a big impact of IFP’s news reporting.

It may be noted that as per reports, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had informed the Department of Relief and Disaster Management, government of Manipur through its letter dated 13-01-2017 about likely occurrence of cold wave in the coming week the latter remained reactive and the IFP report possibly made it proactive.

Source: Imphal Free Press