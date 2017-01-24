TDC launches drive against fare hike

IMPHAL, Jan 23: Transporters and Drivers Council along with the Transport Department, today, launched drives near Tiddim ground, Tiddim Road and Mongsangei, Mayai Lambi to prevent passenger vehicles from overcharging the fare.

Speaking to media persons at the TDC office at MG Avenue, its president H Ranjit said that under the aegis of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution Department, the Council has been providing diesel and petrol since November last year.

He said, “The drive was launched after getting reports that some passenger vehicles, despite getting their allocated fuel, were over charging their passengers”.

Drivers who took more than the standard fare were forced to return the extra amount to the passengers and were given stern warning, he added.

According to him, the Council and the Transport Department plan to launch the drive in other parts of the State as well.

H Ranjit said, “TDC and the Transport Department are currently planning to facilitate oil distribution at one more oil pump other than Heirangoithong Service Station and Kusum oil pump in order to provide fuel to the passenger vehicles without any inconveniences”.

He urged the passengers to refuse paying more than the normal rate to the vehicles and report the vehicle number if the driver refuses to accept the fare.

He further appealed to all the clubs and civil society organisations to launch drives in their respective areas to check whether passenger vehicles are charging over their normal rates.

Source: The Sangai Express