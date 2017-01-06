Transporters to launch ‘No Steering’ stir

IMPHAL, Jan 5: Transporters and Drivers Council (TDC) has threatened to take up a ‘No Steering’ protest if the Government fails to provide an 80 percent increase over the normal rate for the vehicles reserved for the coming 11th State Assembly election.

Speaking to media persons today, H Ranjit (president of TDC) said that the Manipur Truck Owners Welfare Association had already submitted an application to the Transport Department on November 9, last year, in order to finalise the reservation rates of the vehicles before the coming election but there has been no positive outcome till date.

He said that the truck drivers will launch a ‘No Steering’ movement and the truck owners will refuse to supply their vehicles for the coming State Assembly election if the Government tries to use force adding that TDC will vehemently oppose any force from the Government’s side. Randeep demanded the Government to take up steps to avoid any untoward incident and to review and finalise a new rate for hiring the vehicles which has been unchanged ever since the Government of Manipur issued a Gazette notification way back on October 16, 2008.

The Government must take full responsibility for the health and welfare of the drivers along with the maintenance of the vehicles which it has reserved, he said adding that TDC will offer full cooperation to the Government in order to ensure a smooth election. Ranjit also urged the Government to clear the unpaid reservation fares for the 2008 ADC election for Tamenglong and Ukhrul districts.

He said that even if the hiring charge gets hiked by 80 percent over the normal rate, TDC will not operate for Tamenglong and Ukhrul districts until the dues are paid. The Government must issue an immediate order to provide the necessary fare and hiring charges for the vehicles and the drivers, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express