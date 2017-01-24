Tripartite talk plan fails, venue shifted to Delhi

Top brass of security forces operating in the state today appeared before the full bench High Court of Manipur to submit their action taken reports to remove the economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) on national highways.

Besides submitting their reports on the blockades, the security officers also aired their grievances relating to re-opening the National Highways.

After today’s hearing in the court room, from the top army, para-military forces and state police, a hearing in camera was also done in the private chamber of the chief justice.

The bench has fixed the next hearing on Wednesday to hear from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Manipur, Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution (CAFPD) Manipur and Food Corporation of India (FPI) about the present stock position of the state.

The full bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Rakesh Ranjan Prasad, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Kh Nobin Singh in the last hearing summoned top security brass to appear before the court including of GOC, 57 mountain division, IG (South) Assam Rifles, DIG CRPF and DGP LM Khaute.

On the other hand, tripartite talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of Manipur and United Naga Council (UNC), scheduled to be held today at the Old secretariat failed to materialize with a change of the venue of the talks in the offing.

As a result, both representatives of the MHA and UNC failed to turn up for the talks.

The Chief Secretary of Manipur O Nabakishore Singh disclosed that the venue of the talks has been shifted to New Delhi as desired by the MHA.

In response, the state Government has agreed to the terms and a written intimation has been sent to the MHA, said the Chief Secretary.

“We have made it clear that if all the parties are willing to come to negotiating tables with the objective to resolve the blockade issue the Manipur Government is ready. But, with regards to the condition of the UNC to release their leaders the state Government has clearly informed we had no authority on the matter except the Court”, he said.

The date of the talks would be decided only after a directive is issued by the High Court where a case with regards to the blockade is pending, said Nabakishore.

