UNC to intensify blockade, Centre urged to hold meet

Goodwill Mission for Peaceful Coexistence yesterday sent a memorandum to the home ministry seeking a tripartite talk of the Centre, state government and the United Naga Council (UNC) to bring an end to the ongoing economic blockade.

The UNC, on the hand, resolved today to intensify the blockade.

Ningthouja Lancha, convener of the mission told a press conference organised on the first floor of Ima Keitghel that the memorandum was sent yesterday along with a letter written by the Chief Secretary O Nabakishore Singh, who also urged the Centre to convene a tripartite meeting.

He said yesterday’s representation was sent as a reminder after a similar representation sent to the home ministry by the goodwill mission on December 27 failed to evoke any response from the Centre. The chief secretary also wrote a letter to the home ministry on January 2.

“We are waiting for a response from the Centre. It is hoped that a positive response will come to our requests,” the convener said.

Leaders of church and communities, social activists and leaders of Ima Keithel venders were present during the press conference.

The state is reeling under the impact of an indefinite economic blockade imposed by the UNC along Imphal-Dimapur road and Imphal-Jiribam road since November 1 against bifurcation of Naga inhabited areas during creation of seven new districts.

The goodwill mission was formed to prevent a communal flare up after counter blockade supporters set on fire more than 20 vehicles heading towards Ukhrul district at Khurai area in Imphal East last month.

Lancha said delegations of the goodwill mission met leaders of the UNC including president, Gaidon Kamei at Imphal police station and chief secretary over the blockade issue.

Lancha said the goodwill mission handed a sealed letter from Gaidon to UNC office bearers. He said he did not know the contents of the letter.

Th. Shanti, a leader of the vendors in Imphal city appealed to the traders in the hills to start coming to Imphal with their vegetables and forest products as before. No harm will be done to them and protection would be given to them, she assured.

She said only poor and common people suffer because of the blockade.

Source: Imphal Free Press