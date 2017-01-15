Union Home Ministry throws onus on State Govt, asks it to arrange talk with UNC

IMPHAL, Jan 14: In total contradiction to the State Government’s intimation to the Union Home Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to organise a tripartite talk involving the Government of India, the State Government and United Naga Council (UNC) over the protracted issue of economic blockade, the MHA sent a letter to the State Government last evening asking the State to make arrangements for a dialogue with the UNC.

A well placed source informed that MHA North East in-charge Satyendra Garg sent a letter to the State Government last evening asking the State to take the onus of organising a meeting with the UNC over the issue of economic blockade.

The letter indicated the MHA’s intention for the State Government to take the initiative of organising such a meeting. It also conveyed the Central Government’s readiness to send Central representative(s) to the meeting, if necessary.

A concrete decision on holding a bi-polar meeting with the UNC would be adopted only after the return of Chief Minister O Ibobi and Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam from Delhi, informed the source.

Even though trucks have been moving along Imphal-Jiribam highway with security escorts amidst the UNC’s indefinite economic blockade, there is no movement of trucks along Imphal-Dimapur highway.

Source: The Sangai Express