30 Gorgeous Pictures From Northeast India That will Take You Closer To The Lap Of Nature

I cannot even articulate how travelgasmic I am right now while writing this. Yes, the Northeast is beyond beautiful and I think it is the most magical place on this planet. It is definitely a photographer’s paradise and every traveller’s dream! The winding roads, the foggy sunset, the rich animal life, the pure lakes, the greens of the rice fields and tea gardens, the snow and what not! This place is truly nature’s miracle!

This Instagram account called Northeast India has the most magical pictures of this part of India. Check out these stunning pictures!

1. This snow beauty



Lachung lies near the border of Tibet and has been described as the “most picturesque village of Sikkim.” Also, it is situated at the confluence of two rivers. Imagine the beauty!

2. These neverending green valleys



Also famously known as the “Valley of flowers”, it is located on the border of Nagaland and Manipur. The legend has it that when lovers visit this place, the night turns to day and the moonlight shines as the sun. Such a charming legend!

3. It looks like a painting



Namdapha forest is located in Arunachal Pradesh near the border with Myanmar. It is also a treat for wildlife lovers as the Namdapha National Park is the third largest in India. It is also a home to snow leopards!

4. Don’t you feel like being there right about now?



This waterfall cave is in Mizoram and it is absolutely magical.

5. This delicate yet sturdy bridge



Boleng is a small town in Arunachal Pradesh which has many such bamboo bridges!

6. Northeast makes the autumn look one shade more picturesque



2,000 migratory birds have made Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam their home. Bird watchers, pack your bags and leave already!

7. Even the sun rays fall perfectly on this place



Sialsuk is a small, pretty village in Aizwal.

8. I would give anything to live here



9. Absolutely amazing



Loktak lake has the world’s only floating National Park. How cool is that?

10. These tricolour hues



Earlier, Tawang was a part of Tibet but I am glad we have this beautiful place to our country now. It is a great place for tourists!

11. OH MY GOD. This is heavenly!



Aizwal is a beautiful hill station with the majority of houses are built from timber.

12. Perfect poster picture



Assam, what we instantly think of are the tea gardens but what we don’t know is that the first oil well in Asia was drilled here!

13. This is so spectacular that even people with road sickness would want to be here



Silk road is an ancient network of roads connecting Asia, Europe and Africa. It was used to carry out the trade of silk among other commodities and hence the name. It began in the 2nd century B.C. and was the world’s first information superhighway!

14. Doesn’t it look surreal?



Loktak is the largest freshwater lake in the North East!

15. It has that misty charm

This splendid lake was originally a pasture which was transformed into a lake due to the earthquake of in 1971.

16. Such a great place to grow up in

This lush green village in Arunachal Pradesh is well known for its rice fields and pine hills. People in search of some peace, this is the best place!

17. The sky looks splendid

18. So picturesque



Imphal is a major tourist attraction due to various waterfalls, lakes and temples.

19. Assam in the monsoons is a dangerous place but also a sight to behold

Almost every year, Assam is under severe floods but the rains create a scenic beauty which is soothing.

20. The Hornbill festival celebrations in progress

This colourful festival which takes place in the first week of December is a week-long celebration by all the tribal communities in Nagaland and is organised by the Govt. of Nagaland.

21. I think no other place would compare to this beauty



Touphema village is specially built on the lines of Naga culture. The interior of the houses is typically like that of Nagaland so that tourists get a first-hand feel of this amazing culture!

22. Another addition to my bucket list!



This place which receives the highest rainfall in the world is blessed with breathtaking waterfalls.

23. This is ethereal

24. Such a beautiful click



Kaziranga National Park has two-thirds of the world’s great one horned Rhinoceroses! It is also a world heritage site.

25. Once again this enchanting beauty

Mizoram has one of the highest literacy rates and yet is also predominantly agriculture based.

26. Sure does look like a colour palette

27. The water is so translucent



This beautiful river lies on the India-Bangladesh border and the water is so blue and transparent that it is the purest thing you will see!

28. The natural root bridge



Nature is altogether just gorgeous in this place.

29. A peaceful day at the tea gardens



Tripura has only one national highway running through it which makes it isolated but its beauty has no bounds!

30. Such a striking picture!

Because the Darjeeling tea and the cold Kangchengunga peak makes this place so very cosy!

I know how you feel after looking at these pictures. Don’t even wait for anything and just leave already!

Source: Storypick