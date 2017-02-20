After Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann donates month’s salary to PRJA

Chandigarh, Feb 19 : A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal donated Rs 50,000 to rights activist Irom Sharila’s party which is fighting Manipur elections, Aam Aadmi Party Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann followed suit and donated his one-month salary.

“As a member of Parliament I am donating my one month salary to Irom Sharmila who is fighting against corrupt system and injustice in Manipur,” Mann, tweeted on Sunday.

In response, Sharmila’s PRJA party tweeted “Thanks a lot Mann sir for supporting our campaign and believeing in us. We will change Manipur for good.”

Mann himself is fighting Punjab Assembly elections as AAP candidate from Jalalabad seat against deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

With shortage of funds and manpower, Sharmila’s People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) party has taken to online crowdfunding to raise funds and campaigning on cycle to reach out to the masses.

Source: The Sangai Express