AMSU activists storm offices of pol parties

IMPHAL: Demanding ‘white paper’ on the Framework Agreement signed between overnment

of India and NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015, a large number of AMSU volunteers stormed offices of several political parties on Friday. Almost simultaneously, AMSU volunteers stormed office of BJP Manipur Pradesh located at Nityaipat Chuthek and Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, BT road. The team which stormed MPCC office was led by AMSU Imphal West district committee president L Ojit. Three representatives met MPCC secretary Bidyapati Senjam. During the meeting, Bidyapati affirmed that Congress party

will safeguard territorial integrity of Manipur and the issue will be prominently highlighted

in party’s election manifesto to be released on February 20.

Another team which stormed BJP office was led by Imphal East district committee president Athouba. After they were stopped by police deployed there, three of the representatives met BJP state secretary Th Biswajit and pressed upon the BJP leader to make a clear stand of the party on the controversial Framework Agreement.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Athouba said AMSU was compelled to launch the campaign as BJP leaders are yet to disclose their clear stand on Framework Agreement as demanded earlier. During the meeting too, BJP leaders failed to make their stand on the issue.

According to Athouba, AMSU had pressed upon BJP leaders to make clear the party’s stand on Framework Agreement during the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. AMSU will intensify the ongoing campaign if BJP leaders fail to make their commitment.

Later, AMSU volunteers also stormed offices of MPP located at Kangjeibung, CPI at Rupmahal Tank and NPP at Chingmeirong.

Regarding Friday’s campaign, AMSU general secretary Manjit Sarangthem told media persons that political parties of the state should pressurise the Centre for revealing details of the Framework Agreement.

