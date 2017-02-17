AMSU’s campaign gathers momentum

IMPHAL, Feb 16: As further continuation of its Campaign for Protection of Historical and Political Identity of Manipur, the Imphal East district committee and the Imphal West district Committee of All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) carried out its campaign at Konung Mamang and Singjamei market today.

As a part of the campaign, leaflets were distributed and slogans were raised which questioned how long the Govt of India would keep supporting NSCN (IM).

According to the association, the campaign is also being carried out in different parts of the State.

On the other hand, AMSU carried out their campaign at Samu Makhong again after police personnel erased the slogans which were written in the area by a team of the association led by its president, Sanasam Subhas last night. All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), district committee, Jiribam also demanded the disclosure of details of the Framework Agreement which was signed between NSCN- IM and Government of India (GOI) on August 3, 2015.

Speaking to the press at Jiribam Higher Secondary School today, AMSU district committee, Jiribam president Y Sanjiv Singh said that the Framework Agreement was inked between the GOI and NSCN-IM nearly 14 months back, but yet the details of the agreement are still shrouded in secrecy which has evoked a big question in the minds of the people.

Leaflet campaigns were also launched during which AMSU volunteers distributed the same to students and public demanding the details of the Framework Agreement before the Assembly election.

Source: The Sangai Express