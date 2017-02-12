Bad road conditions hampering transportation of goods : DGP

IMPHAL, Feb 11: Even as adequate security forces have been provided for escorting trucks and tankers from Jiribam to Imphal, pathetic highway condition and unfit bridges have been hampering transportation of goods, stated DGP LM Khaute.

Talking to The Sangai Express, the DGP appealed to all the transporters not to carry loads weighing more than 20 tonnes as fixed by the BRO along Imphal-Jiribam highway. Appealing to all transporters not to load trucks with additional tonnes of goods, DGP LM Khaute stated that movement of convoys would be faster if the trucks are not overloaded.

After around 100 tankers and trucks crossed Barak bridge yesterday, the bridge broke down. As such, all the trucks and tankers which remained stranded were guarded by security for the whole night.

Around 200 tankers carrying petroleum products were also escorted from Jiribam and they halted near Barak bridge. Repairing of the bridge completed at around 3 pm today, and trucks and tankers have started moving across the bridge, informed the DGP.

With regard to the forthcoming election, the DGP said that the security situation is being reviewed with SPs from time to time. He claimed that all necessary security measures have been put in place.

