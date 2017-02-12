Biswajit reacts over Sharmila’s Allegation

BJP MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh has urged human rights crusader Irom Sharmila to clarify on the reports that BJP had allegedly offered her Rupees 36 crores for election campaign. Biswajit Singh said the BJP has prepared to take action against Sharmila and she should clarify who had offered the amount to her.

Biswajit Singh seek the clarification while he was addressing at the flag hoisting ceremony of the BJP candidate Okram Joy at kakwa.He said she might have taken money from the Congress to make the allegation on BJP.

Sharmila is contesting as a leader of People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) in the 11th Manipur State Legislative Assembly Election at Thoubal constituency where CM Ibobi Singh is contesting.

Source: Pothashang