CM assures jobs via Start Up policy

IMPHAL, Feb 19 : Seeking the people’s mandate for the fourth consecutive term, Chief Minister O Ibobi today claimed that if the Congress is returned to power, no efforts will be spared to provide employment to at least 3 lakh unemployed youths.

Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony of Congress candidate Govindas Konthoujam at Bishnupur today the Chief Minister said that no efforts of the Government will work without the participation of the public.

Admitting that it is not possible for the Government to provide Government jobs to all educated youth, the Chief Minister said that it is to meet this challenge that a Start Up policy has been put into motion by the Congress Government.

Under the Start Up policy and through public-private participation, the Congress Government is looking to provide meaningful employment to at least 1 to 3 lakh educated youths, said Ibobi. Dwelling on the achievement of the Congress Government, the Chief Minister said that today power supply has been addressed to a great extent.

Manipur also occupies the top spot in the Infant Mortality Rate in the country, he said and added that this shows that Manipur is high up there on the health sector.

Taking digs at the BJP, Ibobi said that they should stop raising allegations of financial improprieties against the Congress Government and added that it is the new BJP members who have switched sides from the Congress who are at the forefront in raising these allegations.

This is a sure indication that these elements indulged in rampant corruption while holding different portfolios in the Congress Government, alleged the Chief Minister and added that since they were corrupt they suspect that others too must be like them. Let the BJP produce a single evidence of the allegations, challenged the Chief Minister and added that he is ready to face any consequences if they provide the proofs.

Urging the people to back the Congress candidate in Bishnupur Assembly Constituency, the Chief Minister said that it is only the Congress which can ensure the integrity of the State.

MPCC president TN Haokip who was also present said that the time is right now to teach the BJP a lesson which is under the impression that just because they won in Assam, they can do the same thing in Manipur.

It is a shame that the BJP which has been politicising the economic blockade and the uproar at Churachandpur is now talking about capturing power after the election, added TN Haokip.

Asserting that no force on earth can divide the hill and valley people, TN Haokip said that it is time to send the RSS nurtured BJP packing from the State.

The MPCC president also appealed the people to again back the Congress to so that the unfinished development projects may be completed.

Other than the Chief Minister and MPCC president, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Govindas Konthoujam, president of Bishnupur BCC Ch Ibotombi, Congress MLAs and chairpersons of Ningthoukhong Municipal Council and Bishnupur Municipal Council were seated on the dais at the flag hoisting ceremony.

Source: The Sangai Express