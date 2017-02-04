Come, experience, celebrate Bor Axom at Rongali

-Traditional boat race, Ankiya Bhaona, Community houses and Aerosports are a big hit in Rongali

-All tribes and communities of Assam showcasing their culture, lifestyle in three days of unlimited Assam

Guwahati, 4th February, 2017: Rongali (Rong-ar ali) – the biggest festival of North East India, which has started on February 3, 2017, is trying to recreate Bor Axom and celebrate its unity in diversity with various tribes and communities are coming to one platform to showcase their culture and lifestyle.

While the main attractions of Rongali day one were Ankiya Bhaona, various folk dances, Ash King, Joi Barua, Divine ’s enthralling performance, day two of Rongali was started with Traditional Boat Race at Dighali Pukhuri. 120 participants from lower Assam came to participate in the boat race. Dighali Pukhuri was packed with audience to witness the traditional boat race which was a first time experience for many. The boat race was held in association with Directorate of Sports, Govt of Assam and Assam Traditional Sports & Dragon Boat Association,

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Shyamkanu Mahanta, Organiser-in-Chief, Rongali said, “While the boat racing sport is very old and popular in the lower part of Assam, the sport has not been promoted and marketed well for a healthy growth. At Rongali we are trying to familiarise the ageold sport as well as encourage it through proper promotion and marketing like boat racing in Kerala and promote Assam as a tourist destination.”

The Aerosport zone of Rongali at Noonmati, Sector 1 drew more crowd today as weekend started and more people came out to experience various adventure sports. Hemraj Bora, who is handling the aerosports with ten other pilots from across the country, is very hopeful about the opportunity the sports can offer.

At a time when divisive forces are threatening the unity of the state, at Rongali all tribes and communities are reinforcing the peace and harmony Assam represents. Deshi or Goalparia Muslims, one of the oldest indigenous ethnic groups of lower Assam, also took part in the Festival and could attract a huge crowd in their hut. Deshis are basically muslim converts from Koch-Rajbongshis, though they trace their history to Ali Mech, the Mech King who converted to Islam in 1204 AD , a quarter century before Ahom dynasty was established in Assam.

Mr Ashiq Zaman said, “Deshis speak the Goalpariya dialect which is known for its rich folk songs popularised by legendary Pratima Barua. Though the Deshis are Muslim by religion, but they still follow many social customs and practices similar to the Rajbongshi communities like celebration of “Beshoma” (Rongali Bihu), Puishne (Bhogali Bihu), using sindoor during wedding ceremony and observing ‘Amaati’ during Ambubachi of Kamakhya Temple. Deshi culture is a true expression of the composite culture of “Bar-Axom”.”

Assam is the land of tribes and communities. Traditional houses, food, music, dance, way of life of Bhumiputras such as Bodo, Mising, Karbi, Dimasa, Tiwa, Sonowal Kachari, Singphoh, Deuri, Tai Phake, Thengal Kachari, Ahom, Bhatias etc. are being showcased in all their pomp and glory.

A regional level quiz competition was being organised called KU Present Rongali Quiz which was attended by the top colleges of North East India.

India’s top bands Parikrama, Euphoria and North East Breeze are scheduled to perform in the evening.

Rongali

3rd to 5th February, 2017

11am onwards

Various venues:

Veterinary Ground, Khanapara: The Main Rongali Festival and The Goodvibes Music Stage

Brahmaputra Riverfront, Noonmati Sector 1: Parasailing, Paramotoring, Hot water ballooning, water sports activities

Dighali Pukhuri: Traditional Boat Racing

