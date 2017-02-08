DGP summoned, further remand for UNC leaders

IMPHAL, Feb 7 : Whereas the High Court of Manipur has summoned the State DGP to appear before the Court tomorrow for the State Government’s failure to adhere to their own statement of bringing in 400 fuel tankers in a week, the Court of CJM Imphal East has remanded UNC president Gaidon Kamei and information secretary Sangkhel Stephen to judicial custody till February 21.

As directed by the High Court through an order issued on February 1, the Advocate General has provided a list of all the office bearers of the United Naga Council (UNC) in connection with the imposition of indefinite economic blockade along National Highways leading to Manipur.

An order issued by the High Court today has impleaded the UNC office bearers as respondents nos 15 to 22.

Pointing out that the matter has assumed utmost importance as the economic blockade has been affecting each and every citizen of Manipur, the High Court directed the State Government to issue notice to the UNC office bearers (respondents nos 15 to 22).

Even as the State Government was directed to bring 400 tankers of petroleum products from IOC terminals at Guwahati to Imphal within a week, it appeared that, as furnished by the Advocate General, that only 100 fuel tankers could be brought to Imphal due to insufficient security coverage for convoys.

Noting that it amounts to disobedience of the order of the Court, the order directed the DGP to appear before the Court tomorrow. At the same time, the Divisional Manager, IOC Imphal Division has also been directed to be present at the Court at 10.30 am tomorrow.

On the other hand, Gaidon Kamei and Sangkhel Stephen were brought to Lamphel Court complex by Imphal Central Jail Authority at around 2.30 pm today. As Gaidon Kamei was led out of the Court room, media persons asked him about the tripartite talk and the ongoing economic blockade but he refused to give any comment.

“Let’s wait and see the outcome of today’s meeting held at Senapati district headquarters”, Gaidon said.

Source: The Sangai Express