Hullabaloo may arise if Tripartite talk fails: Irabot

Former congress minister Yumkham Erabot who is contesting in the ensuing state election on the BJP ticket expressed for fear of trouble in the upcoming assembly election if the tripartite talk of the United Naga Council, the state government and the central government which was scheduled to begin today fails.

The tripartite talk came up to resolve the economic blockade imposed by the UNC since the midnight of November 1, which has brought scarcity of essential items in the state and brought about a situation that would lead to communal enmity.

During his election campaign rally held today at his Wangkhei Assembly Constituency Yumkham Irabot said the ongoing economic blockade is the second longest in the world. It is very unfortunate that the state government is blaming the centre rather than taking up necessary steps to end the so long economic blockade at the earliest, he added.

He urged the state government to think for the people who have been facing the turmoil created by the UNC’s indefinite economic blockade and take full advantage of the talk to end the issues.

Source: Pothashang