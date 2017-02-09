‘I was punched, kicked, stripped’

A Manipuri youth who was working as quality auditor with a BPO in Udyog Vihar’s Phase-II here has accused the company’s owner and staff of beating him up. According to the youth, they suspected him of data theft that led to a loss of around ₹2 crore to the company.

Romen Arambam, who has been recuperating at the Civil Hospital for the past three days, alleged that he was stripped naked, punched and hit with a baseball bat by the CEO, the staff and bouncers. He also claimed that they poured cold water on his private parts and captured the incident on a mobile phone.

Quizzed before bouncers

Recalling his ordeal, Romen said that he was called to the cabin of the manager after he reached the office on January 13. He was then questioned in the presence of bouncers. “They pressurised me to know who was responsible for the loss. I repeatedly told them that I did not know. This continued till late in the night. Around midnight, the CEO started hitting me. They punched me, kicked me, stripped me and hit me with a baseball bat. One of them even captured it on a mobile phone. After I lost consciousness, they took me to Neelkanth Hospital around 3 a.m. and told the doctor that I fell from the stairs,” said Romen.

Romen, who had come to the Capital six years ago, asserted that the company’s owner targeted him because he belonged to the North East. “I joined the company barely a month ago and was still not well-versed with its functioning. They found me to be a soft target and beat me up to extort information,” he added.

‘Shameful’

Tshering Lepcha, a North-East support helpline activist, said that it was shocking to know that a young man had been beaten up brutally in NCR. “We read about such incidents in remote areas of the country, but how can it happen so close to Delhi? This is shameful. It is a case of racial discrimination,” said Mr. Lepcha.

A case has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station under sections 148, 149, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. When contacted, the CEO denied the allegations saying he had no clue about how the youth had suffered the injuries.

Source: The Hindu