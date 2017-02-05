Irom Sharmila likely to field 10 candidates in Manipur

IMPHAL: The party floated by rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu could field 10 candidates in the upcoming two-phase assembly polls in Manipur on March 4 and March 8.

The People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), which got whistle as its party symbol, has already named five candidates. “Our party is growing fast and gaining public recognition. We are planning to field at least 10 candidates in our first electoral fight.

We chose this symbol because the whistle alerts people. Whistleblowers help expose wrongdoing,” PRJA convener Erendro Leichombam said.

Leichombam, 33, who is a Harvard alumnus, is contesting from Thangmeiband in Imphal West against Congress’s Kh Joykishan and BJP’s Jyotin Waikhom. Sharmila herself will take on chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh in Thoubal, one of the fastestgrowing constituencies of the state. The seat is set to witness a triangular fight as BJP has fielded Bashanta Singh, alias Bhim, from there.

