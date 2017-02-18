It’s battle between pro-Manipur and anti-Manipur forces : CM

IMPHAL, Feb 17: Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has categorically stated that the ensuing Manipur State Assembly election is a crucial political battle between BJP which is determined to disintegrate Manipur and Congress which is committed to safeguard the integrity of Manipur at all costs.

He was speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony of Congress candidate in Nambol A/C Nameirakpam Loken held today at his Leimapokpam Mamang Leikai residence under Nambol Block Congress Committee.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies of Congress candidates in Keirao AC Karam Thamarjit and Keishamthong AC L Ibomcha were also held today at Kyamgei Ideal High School ground and Keishamthong Ahanthem Leikai where the Chief Minister delivered similar speeches.

The ensuing election is very crucial as its outcome would determine the future of Manipur, Ibobi stated.

Flatly rejecting BJP’s claim that they would form the next State Government, the Chief Minister maintained that people have been asking whether BJP would be able to win even 10 seats. Leave aside like-minded BJP and NSCN-IM, even the most powerful countries would not dare to challenge the integrity and territorial boundary of Manipur when all the people stand united.

Appealing to the people of Manipur to elect N Loken, Ibobi stated that Loken would become a general in the battle against pro-Manipur and anti-Manipur forces. If one should represent the masses, he/she should get elected first. But some BJP leaders have been saying that they would take charge of some particular posts even if they are not elected which is quite disgusting, Ibobi remarked.

The real rulers of a State or country are its people. The MLAs are working on behalf of the people for a term of five years. Talking about the creation of new districts, Ibobi clarified that the new districts were created for administrative convenience and speedy development. This step of the Government should not be interpreted as a challenge to any community or favouring another community.

“A particular Union Minister of the Centre’s BJP Government promised to lift the economic blockade provided I step down and President’s Rule is imposed in the State just for two days. His statement only exposed that the economic blockade is being imposed at the behest of BJP and NSCN-IM”, Ibobi asserted.

BJP has also been blaming the State Government of being unable to clear the blockade even after Central security forces have been provided. But transporters are deadly opposed to taking Imphal-Dimapur and they cannot be forced to move along the highway.

Moreover, army and Central paramilitary forces are not ready to do any extra duty except area domination. In another word, they are not ready tackle agitation or rein in agitators, Ibobi stated.

The Central Government has an intention to impose President’s Rule in Manipur. They would do so once State forces try to clear the blockade forcefully by driving away innocent womenfolk and youth which may result in large scale casualties on the pretext that the law and order has collapsed completely.

“We can easily see through their game plan”, Ibobi asserted. MPCC president TN Haokip, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Commerce and Industries Minister Govindas Konthoujam, MLA K Ranjit and Bishnupur DCC president Salam Budha-chandra too spoke at the flag hoisting ceremony.

Source: The Sangai Express