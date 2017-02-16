Manipur Elections: BJP Will Suffer Due to Lack of a Strong Leader

It could well be a fourth term for the Ibobi-led Congress government in Manipur this coming March, for the sole reason of lack of formidable leadership in the BJP. Can the long-touted Modi wave win it for the BJP though? One can only be sceptical. Yes, Modi’s LPG scheme may have earned some goodwill in this northeastern state. Also the non-existence of a prominent state leader hasn’t stopped Maharashtra and Assam from dethroning a Congress government.But in a state that has been hostile to outsiders, so much so that the state witnessed a movement for the implementation of the Inner line Permit (ILP), to what extent will the Modi charisma work?And, will this valley-centric Congress government give way to the BJP in the hills and tribal areas?
Hurdles for the BJP
Resentment Against Congress
BJP Needs to Project a Strong Leader
The people of Manipur want a strong leader with proven leadership and not another puppet of Modi. The current leadership are novices. A political dwarf shouldn’t rule the state just for the economic benefits it will get from the Centre.
As for Irom Sharmila, there is no doubt that she fought a long and hard battle against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
However, to expect her to do both an Anna Hazare and an Arvind Kejriwal is too much. The verdict of the 2017 elections could well conclude that she was better off as a human rights activist.