Manipur Elections: BJP Will Suffer Due to Lack of a Strong Leader

The people of Manipur want a strong leader with proven leadership and not another puppet of Modi. The current leadership are novices. A political dwarf shouldn’t rule the state just for the economic benefits it will get from the Centre.

As for Irom Sharmila, there is no doubt that she fought a long and hard battle against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

However, to expect her to do both an Anna Hazare and an Arvind Kejriwal is too much. The verdict of the 2017 elections could well conclude that she was better off as a human rights activist.