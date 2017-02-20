Manipur needs BJP for speedy development : ArP CM

IMPHAL, Feb 19: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stated that Manipur needs a BJP Government in order to make the benefits of all welfare schemes and development projects accessible to all sections of people including those at the grassroots level.

Pema Khandu said this while speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony of BJP candidate in Thoubal AC Leitanthem Basanta held today at the latter’s Thoubal Achouba residence under the aegis of BJP Thoubal Mandal.

Categorically stating that Congress is now a spent force, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister asserted that the general concept of the North Eastern people that Congress is better than other political parties is misplaced.

He went on to claim that no other Central Government has taken up or implemented so many development projects and welfare schemes as done by the incumbent BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pema Khandu stated that he joined BJP at the suggestion of the people of his State.

All the North Eastern States have abundant natural resources and Manipur is known all over the world for its rich culture and vibrant sporting tradition. Yet, a large number of educated Manipuri youth remain unemployed.

Congress party has been in power for the past 15 years which is quite a long time. It’s time for the people of Manipur to throw out the Congress Government, Pema Khandu asserted.

The UPA Government’s Look East Policy has been renamed as Act East Policy because the BJP Government is more interested in translating the ambitious policy into action rather than wasting time in mere rhetoric, he continued.

He further pointed out that law and order is a State subject, not a responsibility of the Central Government.

Pointing out that Chief Minister O Ibobi who has been representing Thoubal AC is known as ‘Mr 10 per cent’ which is quite humiliating to all the people of the Assembly segment, L Basanta alias Bhim said that his first priority would be freeing the people of Thoubal AC from such humiliating experience provided he gets elected.

Among others, the flag hoisting ceremony was attended by BJP Central observer and Thoubal district in-charge Jagadamba Mall and BJP Mahila Morcha National vice-president A Sarda.

Source: The Sangai Express