Manipur siege could impact Naga peace-talks: RN Ravi

Guwahati: The Prime Minister’s envoy for the Naga peace-talks, Mr R. N. Ravi on Saturday said that ongoing economic blockade in poll-bond Manipur may have an impact on the peace-talks.

Talking to this newspaper, Mr Ravi said, “The Naga issue can’t be dealt in political isolation. Naga neighbours are important stakeholders. A durable solution is not possible by disregarding neighbours’ sentiment and confrontational attitude towards them.”

Expressing his displeasure over the stubborn position taken by NSCN (I-M) in Manipur, Mr Ravi said, “It is bound to impact the tenor and character of further talks with NSCN (I-M).”

It’s significant the United Naga Council and NSCN (I-M) are spearheading the economic blockade in Manipur for over three months and two rounds of meetings with the stakeholders to resolve the crisis failed to elicit any result.

Mr Ravi said that some senior Naga leaders of Manipur including some UNC leaders have also expressed their concern to him over the stand of the NSCN (I-M).

Mr Ravi admitted that he was hopeful after tripartite talks of February 3 in New Delhi where a conducive environment was created. “The United Naga Council and state government have tentatively agreed to resolve the deadlock,” he added.

Pointing out that economic blockade has also sharpened the divide of Nagas and non-Nagas in the region, Mr Ravi said that it has also made his task of an early amicable solution so much difficult.

The council is protesting against creation of seven new districts in the state.

Source: Asianage