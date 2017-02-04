MO deposes in BT Road firing case

IMPHAL, Feb 3: In connection with the July 23 Khwairamband Keithel firing incident, Medical Officer of Sekmaijing Primary Health Centre, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan gave his statement as the prosecution witness number 90 of CBI before the Session Court, Imphal West today. All the accused in the alleged fake encounter case except Jagat were present during the trial. The case is being heard in the Court under session trial number 57 of 2015, CBI vs Y Munal and eight others.

Dr RK Ranjan, the then House Officer of RIMS Casualty Ward submitted before the Court that when he was working as the House Officer of RIMS Casualty Ward he had come across five victims of the July 23 incident, who were admitted and given treatment in the ward. He also submitted that a medico-legal case was registered on July 23, 2009 for the injured persons identified as Geetarani, G Mangal, Keshorani, Lukhoi and K Sobha.

After giving his statement, Dr RK Ranjan was cross examined by the defence counsels. The Court fixed February 22 as the next date for hearing CBI’s next prosecution witness. It may be mentioned that the high profile case was handed over to CBI by the State Government after Tehelka magazine published photos of the firing incident and CBI, after investigation, submitted a chargesheet against Y Munal, the then Officer-in-Charge of City Police Station and eight other police personnel of Imphal West district.

Till today, a total of 90 prosecution witnesses had deposed before the Session Court. The prosecution witnesses include IPS Officer Dr Ak Jhalajit, Sanjit’s mother Taratombi, editor of ISTV Brozendro Ningomba, director of Human Rights Alert Babloo Loitongbam, founder cum former editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal and former managing director of the magazine Shoma Choudhury. Head Constable Th Herojit, one of the accused in the alleged fake encounter case had confessed before the media that he shot unarmed Chungkham Sanjit inside Maimu Pharmacy along BT Road as per the instruction of his superior officer.

