Nagaland: Boots on the ground in trouble hit Kohima as Assam Rifles stages Flag March

KOHIMA: The personnel of Assam Rifles staged a Flag March in trouble hit Kohima after violent incidents last night, where several Government offices were set on fire.

The PRO of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles IGAR- North) told mediapersons that the troops of Assam Rifles staged the Flag March on the request of Nagaland Government as the situation of this capital town of Kohima is still volatile and anything may happen any moment.

He said the angry mob last night set on fire the old Nagaland Civil Secretariat and Nagaland Assembly secretariat building, measuring about half a kilometer and more than 70 year old, built during the British rule.

Source: The North East Today

