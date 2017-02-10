No more talks with Naga Council if blockade continues: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre is unlikely to hold fresh round of talks with a Naga group spearheading the economic blockade in poll-bound Manipur for over three months now, after no breakthrough was achieved in two rounds of meetings with the stakeholders to resolve the crises.
The National Highway number 2 (NH 2) is blocked there since November 1 by United Naga Council (UNC) cadres which has affected normal life.
Though the dates for polls have already been announced by the Election Commission, Union Home Ministry sources today said that it may be difficult for poll officials to reach on duty in the present scenario.
Referring to the security scenario in the northeastern state, they said law and order is a state subject and the Centre cannot interfere.
