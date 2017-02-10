No more talks with Naga Council if blockade continues: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre is unlikely to hold fresh round of talks with a Naga group spearheading the economic blockade in poll-bound Manipur for over three months now, after no breakthrough was achieved in two rounds of meetings with the stakeholders to resolve the crises.

The National Highway number 2 (NH 2) is blocked there since November 1 by United Naga Council (UNC) cadres which has affected normal life.

Though the dates for polls have already been announced by the Election Commission, Union Home Ministry sources today said that it may be difficult for poll officials to reach on duty in the present scenario.

Referring to the security scenario in the northeastern state, they said law and order is a state subject and the Centre cannot interfere.

Asked whether it would be conducive to conduct elections in Manipur considering the prevailing situation there, the sources said “final call” on it needs to be taken by the EC.

About 176 companies (about 17,600 personnel) of central paramilitary forces are already there, and more number of such policemen can also be provided, they said.

Source: Zee News