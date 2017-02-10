Non-locals cannot fight election : JCILPS

IMPHAL, Feb 9 : Unless the issue of implementing the Inner Line Permit system is resolved, non-Manipuris who arrived in the State after 1951 cannot fight the ensuing State Assembly election, stated JCILPS.

Speaking to reporters at its office located at Sega Road Konjeng Hajari Leikai, JCILP convenor in-charge BK Moirangcha said that until and unless a Bill to safeguard the indigenous people of Manipur is passed, any non-Manipuri who arrived in the State after 1951 cannot contest in the upcoming State election.

“Other political parties while releasing the election manifesto, should also make their stand on ILP issue clear to the public,” he said.

The actual intent of allowing a non-Manipuri to fight the election is to lower the status of the indigenous people of Manipur. To allot party ticket to an individual whose identity cannot be ascertained is an unfortunate decision, he further said.

“People have been against the allotment of INC ticket for Kangpokpi AC to one Khadga Bahadur Tamang. After investigating, JCILPS found out that Tamang family was not included among the group of families who were permitted to settle in Manipur in 1946. As such, identity and origin of Khadga Bahadur Tamang are questionable,” BK Moirangcha asserted.

He further informed that JCILPS had requested Khadga Bahadur Tamang to meet JCILPS to which he agreed to meet on February 8 at Kanglatombi. However, he failed to turn up and later informed through a telephonic conversation that he will meet JCILPS members on February 11 along with all the related documents.

When the indigenous people of the State are facing serious threat to their basic rights and identity, allotting ticket to a non-Manipuri should not be taken lightly, he said.

“After representatives of JCILPS met the Chief Minister in October, 2016, a series of agitation which JCILPS had planned to take up were all aborted due to UNC’s economic blockade and note ban. Launching agitation when people are already suffering under the impacts of blockade and note ban would severely affect the people,” BK Moirangcha informed.

Source: The Sangai Express