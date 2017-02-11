NSCN-IM sets to open fresh battalion in Manipur’s soil

Imphal, Feb 11: Even though the cease fire ensuing between the NSCN-IM and the government of India has not been officially extended to the state of Manipur, the rebel group today opens a new battalion of the group at Kangkum Village in Kasom Khulen Sub-Division today.

A highly reliable source said that the newly established battalion of the NSCN-IM called Phungtha Battalion was raised today at around 10 am today near Kangkum Village. The village comes under the newly created revenue district Phungyar. The source said that one Joyful is the Commanding officer of the Battalion which had strength of 45 cadres.

It further added that the NSCN-IM planned to raise the battalion at Tasom village but due to administrative inconvenient the battalion is being raised at Kasom Khullen area.

As of now there is no official report of any such opening of battalion of NSCN-IM being open inside the territory of Manipur.

Mention may be made that in June, 2001, there was a mass uprising in Manipur in protest against the extension of cease fire between the Govt. of India and NSCN-IM to Manipur. 18 people died in the protest and the government of India withdrew the word “without territorial integrity” rolling its decision on the extension of cease fire.

Recently, Minister of state for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had stated that there are no reports from the state government about any crime committed by the NSCN-IM and also stated that any crime committed should be looked after by the state government authority. Now, the inaction or any clarification regarding the raising of NSCN-IM battalion in the territory of Manipur showed that the state government still remained inactive to any of the violation of cease fire ground rule by the NSCN-IM inside the territory of Manipur.

Source: Imphal Times