Observer of AICC Minority Department coming for a six day visit of Manipur

The Observer of the Minority Department of the All India Congress Committee Shri Rejaul Karim Laskar will reach Imphal on Friday the 17th of February, 2017 for a six day visit of Manipur.

The Minority Department of All India Congress Committee (AICC) has recently appointed Mr. Rejaul Karim Laskar as its Observer for the Manipur Assembly elections to be held in 4th and 8th March, 2017. As the Observer, he is entrusted to coordinate the election campaign of the Congress Party’s Minority wing at all levels in all the 60 Assembly constituencies of Manipur. Mr. Laskar is former Spokesperson of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

This mission assumes significance in the backdrop of the fact that around half of the population of Manipur belongs to Minority Communities as notified by the Government of India under Section 2 (c) of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 (namely Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis).

Shri Laskar has appealed to all the members and office-bearers of the Minority wing of the party in Manipur for their cooperation in this mission.

(REJAUL KARIM LASKAR)

Observer, Minority Department

All India Congress Committee

