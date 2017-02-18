Papers of Cong candidate should be rejected : BJP

IMPHAL, Feb 17 : Crying foul over the scrutiny of nomination papers in Kakching Assembly Constituency which ultimately upheld the nomination papers of Congress candidate Y Surchandra, BJP candidate in the same Constituency, Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh and his supporters today alleged that there are 11 errors in the nomination paper filed by Y Surchandra.

The complaint was put up relating to false declaration on assets and properties and particulars of spouse as mandated by the ECI.

When this matter was put up before the Returning Officer today, four points were clarified but there still remained 7 points to be clarified, they alleged.

As per the clarification of the RO, the revised nomination papers have been filed. The revised nomination papers were however not pasted on the wall with the RO insisting that the same has been put on the website.

The web connectivity at Kakching is poor and erratic, alleged the BJP candidate and his supporters.

The RO also stated in the presence of the central observer that she cannot reject the nomination papers under 6.10.1 item (iv) of the handbook for RO, 2014.

6.10.1 item (iv) of the handbook of RO, 2014 states, “If the prescribed affidavit has been filed, but are found or considered to be defective or containing false information, the nomination should NOT be rejected on this ground.”

However the RO completely overlooked the contents of 6.10.1 in sub clause (xi) of the handbook which states, “incomplete affidavits are liable to be rejected leading to the rejection of nomination papers on the ground of not filling up all columns of affidavits even after reminders and since the Honourable Supreme Court of India has held that the voters have the elementary right to know full particulars of the candidate who to represent him in the Parliament/Assemblies and such right to get information is universally recognised as natural right flowing from the concept of Democracy and is an integral part of Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India,” alleged the BJP candidate and his supporters.

Source: The Sangai Express